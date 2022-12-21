Dozens of puppies who survived car crash now at Helen Woodward Animal Center

The puppies were on their way from a shelter in Louisiana when the van they were in flipped over.

SAN DIEGO — Dozens of puppies who survived a car accident in Longview, Texas are now in San Diego.



A vehicle carrying 40 Heart of Louisiana Humane Society puppies flipped on its side on Tuesday, December 20 in Longview, Texas after the driver lost control.

He crawled out of the wreckage and called 911.

Assessments were done by firefighters on the scene on each puppy and an emergency vet was contacted to do additional health checks.

Unfortunately, two of the puppies did not survive the accident.

The dogs were coming from the Heart of Louisiana Humane Society on their way to San Diego as part of a partnership with the Helen Woodward Animal Center.

The two centers have partnered on over 40 exchanges since 2020.

The partnership has been salvation to nearly 2,000 Winnfield, Louisiana orphan pets, pulled from overburdened kennels, and placed into loving, west-coast, forever homes.

According to a spokesperson for Helen Woodward Animal Center, 90 percent of its orphan pets arrive from overcrowded shelters and open access facilities across the country where, without a partner shelter willing to open its doors, euthanasia is often the only option.

The 38 puppies are of various breeds.

A few of them have injuries, including a broken leg.

They have all been checked out and are expected to be ok.

Some could be ready for adoption as soon as this weekend.

"As long as they pass some tests, they will go into foster care immediately and get a good night's sleep and a couple really solid days with a foster family to make sure they have a soft place to land now that they've arrived. And then by this weekend, at least 20 of them, if they're all in perfect health, could be ready for adoption. What we want most is that they wind up with their forever families and spend the holidays with a family," said Helen Woodward PR Director, Jessica Gercke.

Once the puppies are ready for adoption, their information will be posted on the Helen Woodward Animal Center website and social media pages.

