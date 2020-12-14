San Diego Humane Society seeks tips on whoever abandoned emaciated dog in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego Humane Society officials reached out to the public Monday for help in finding whoever abandoned a gravely malnourished dog in Pacific Beach last week.



The dog, a 3-year-old shepherd mix, was abandoned near Campland on the Bay, off Pacific Beach Drive, on or around last Monday, according to the San Diego County Humane Society. A good Samaritan found the "severely emaciated" dog Tuesday afternoon by the Kendall-Frost Mission Bay Marsh Reserve, near Pacific Beach Drive and Olney Street.



The good Samaritan immediately sought veterinary care for the dog, but it was euthanized because of failing organs, according to the humane society. Veterinarians determined the dog was in such a deteriorated state that he could not have made it by himself to the location he was found -- meaning he was abandoned there.



"This is absolutely heartbreaking and completely unnecessary," said Humane Law Enforcement Chief Bill Ganley. "The necropsy revealed socks, a washcloth and a stuffed animal inside this dog's stomach. San Diego Humane Society is here to help, and to learn this poor dog was left to die in this state just a few miles from our doorstep is unfathomable."



Anyone who needs help caring for their animal can contact the San Diego Humane Society. The nonprofit organization is an open-admission shelter, meaning it will never turn away an animal in need.



Anyone who may have seen the person or persons who abandoned 3-year- old shepherd mix dog is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or the San Diego Humane Law Enforcement unit at 619-299-7012 (then press 1). Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.