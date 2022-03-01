Enter San Diego Humane Society’s 3rd March Meowness Photo Contest!

To celebrate the return of buzzer-beaters and bracket busters, San Diego Humane Society is holding its very own championship.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — March Meowness is back! When the NCAA’s March Madness basketball tournament was cancelled in 2020, San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) hosted its first ever March Meowness Tournament — and now this fiercely cute competition is ready to hit the court again.

To celebrate the return of buzzer-beaters and bracket busters, SDHS is holding its very own championship — though the players will be furry, feathered and maybe even scaly! Best of all, playing for a chance to make your pet famous and win some fantastic prizes is free! Participants can sign up at sdhumane.org/contest.

Get ready to hit the court for our 3rd annual March Meowness Tournament! Submit a photo of your pet at https://t.co/3ot7lquRdR by March 14 for the chance to win fantastic prizes and make your pet famous — and catch the adorable buzzer beaters and bracket busters on @CBS8! pic.twitter.com/vwJnuYZHjb — San Diego Humane Society (@sdhumane) March 1, 2022

The public is invited to enter photos March 1-14. The top 16 photos, based on votes received by midnight on March 14, plus 16 wildcard entries selected by SDHS staff, will advance to the official 32-seed March Meowness bracket.

Voting is open to the public throughout the tournament and determines which pets advance to the next round. To increase their chances of winning, contestants may encourage friends and family to vote by sharing a link to their pet’s entry. All voting is free, with a limit of one vote per person per day.

Contestants will move forward in head-to-head matchups in the Sweet 16, Elite Eight, Final Four and championship round. The winner will be announced on April 5.

Prizes:

1st place: $250 Target Gift Card

2nd place: $150 Petco Gift Card

3rd place: $100 Visa Gift Card

4th place: $75 Petco Gift Card