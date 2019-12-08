SAN DIEGO — A horse suffered a catastrophic injury Monday morning in training at Del Mar and had to be euthanized, according to Del Mar officials.

The Del Mar Thoroughbred Club identified the horse as unraced 3-year-old filly Bri Bri. She was trained by Jim Cassidy.

Statement from Del Mar Thoroughbred Club:

"We are saddened to confirm that Bri Bri, an unraced three-year-old filly, was humanely euthanized today after suffering a serious injury to her pelvis during training. We are deeply sorry for her and her human connections.

Track veterinarians and emergency personnel were on the scene and able to respond immediately. Del Mar will be meeting with Bri Bri’s trainer, Jim Cassidy, to discuss the incident.

Del Mar has implemented a series of safety and welfare reforms over the last several racing seasons, including the creation of an independent five-member panel to review all entries. To date, there have been no fatal injuries during racing in the current summer meet."

The death is the fourth since the start of the summer meet at Del Mar on July 17.

No other details were immediately available.