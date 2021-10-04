4 gray whales found dead in San Francisco Bay Area in 9 days

SAN FRANCISCO — Four dead gray whales have washed onto San Francisco Bay Area beaches in the last nine days.
Experts say the carcass of a 41-foot adult female gray whale landed at San Francisco’s Crissy Field on March 31. A second adult female was found last Saturday in Moss Beach in San Mateo County. A third was found Wednesday floating near the Berkeley Marina and the following day one washed up in Marin County’s Muir Beach.
Friday's whale was stuck by a ship. Experts haven't determined how the other three died.
