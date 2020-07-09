Valley Fire causes many animals to be evacuated from their homes

Dozens of animals were brought to animal services in Bonita over the weekend including dogs, cats, horses, chickens, and goats, even a parakeet.

BONITA, Calif. — As the Valley Fire tore through the Alpine and Jamul areas, officers were out rescuing animals, trying to get them to safety.

At this point, 195 animals have been brought to the Bonita shelter and it is now at capacity and not able to accept any more animals.

The county is now asking for animals to be brought to the second location at Iron Oak Canyon Ranch, located at 12310 Camp Rd. in Spring Valley.

On Saturday, News 8 aired images of some horses being led away at the intersection of Japatul Rd and Carve Acre Rd. Since then, we've received several emails from viewers concerned because those horses appeared to be very thin and emaciated.

At this point, county officials cannot confirm the specific location of the horses, but they can confirm that any animal that was taken to the shelter has been well taken care of.

If you need assistance with evacuating an animal due to the fires, contact the San Diego Humane Society or the San Diego County of Animal Services.