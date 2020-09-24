Watch live: Hundreds of goats help clear brush at Cuyamaca College

Cuyamaca College has contracted with ELM and their hundreds of goats to clear brush on their campus in order to help minimize fire fuel.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Nearly 300 brushing goats, along with Environmental Land Management (ELM) staff and machinery, starting Thursday will work for approximately six to eight weeks to clear brush on the Cuyamaca College campus to reduce fire fuel and blight.

