Dozens of huskies up for adoption at Chula Vista Animal Facility

Bullet: 4 years, neutered male, a high-energy dog that would like lots of playtimes. He enjoys all types of toys and is vocal when he wants something. With CVACF since 2/16/22

Chance: 3 years, neutered male, very playful and affectionate, rubs on people like a cat. Very fluffy and needs to be the only dog. With CVACF since 9/1/22

Cheese: 2 years, neutered male, Very playful, loves treats, wants a hiking buddy. With CVACF since 11/20/22

Fiona: 2 years, spayed female, loves to play, treats motivated, not recommended for young kids as she needs training on appropriate interactions. With CVACF since 6/27/22

Jax: 1 ½ year, neutered male, Vocal for attention and wishes playtime was endless. He loves food so much that he refuses to share. With CVACF since 7/14/22

Kira: 6 years, spayed female, Independent, food motivated, couch potato that needs to be the only dog. With CVACF since 7/6/22

Mila: 3 years, spayed female, a husky savvy home that will keep her indoors—she likes to take impromptu runs. With CVACF since 10/30/22

Nala: 5 years, spayed female, good with other dogs, and loves to exercise and play. She needs to be an indoor dog, or she will take herself on runs. With CVACF since 3/16/22

Savannah: 5 years, spayed female, the active girl who wants to explore and loves treats. With CVACF since 10/10/22

Skye: 1 year, spayed female, energetic and playful, loves to play in the water. With CVACF since 11/9/22

Taco: 3 years, neutered male, loves kids and toys, a good running or hiking buddy as he has lots of energy. With CVACF since 11/15/2

Thelma: 1 year, three months, spayed female, looking for an experienced husky home that is patient, will keep her indoors, and has treats! With CVACF since 9/22/22