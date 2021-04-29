Living Coast Discovery Center reopening on weekends

Starting Saturday, the Living Coast will reopen its doors on weekends.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — You can usually only find North American Cliff Swallows in San Diego during the month of April. They build these tightly packed nests out of mud, which makes the Living Coast Discovery Center a perfect place for a swallow and this Saturday, people.

“It’s been a crazy year,” communications coordinator Rachel Harper said. “We have basically been closed for about 13 months and that’s definitely been scary financially.”

After a fundraiser during the worst of the pandemic, the Discovery Center raised well over its goal of $500,000 and now, starting Saturday, the Living Coast will reopen it’s doors on weekends.

Located in Chula Vista on the bay, the part-zoo, part-aquarium boasts a variety of species that can all be found in San Diego.

Along with the snakes and red tailed hawks, you can still see the stingrays and sea turtles, but the center has added a few new faces since they’ve been gone, like a white tailed kite and a Harris Hawk.

It’s been a long 13 months for the people that run Living Coast, but the animals who have been taken care of through the pandemic are doing just fine.

“We’re so grateful to everybody, we hope that they’ll come out and discover us again.” Harper said.