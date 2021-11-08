Local puppy is top dog when it comes to going viral on social media

She created his Instagram page as a convenient way to store his puppy progress, but then random dog lovers started to take notice and suddenly Bruce was going viral.

SAN DIEGO — In the dog-eat-dog world of earning followers and likes, one Pacific Beach pooch is quickly pawing his way to the top. Bruce, or @san_diego_bruce as he’s known to his 10,000 Instagram followers, is a loveable golden retriever who turns one this weekend.

“He’s just the friendliest dog you’ll ever meet,” said Laura Siciliano. She got Bruce when he was 8 weeks old and immediately started taking lots of pictures. She created his Instagram page as a convenient way to store his puppy progress, but then random dog lovers started to take notice and suddenly Bruce was going viral.

“When a video goes very viral, like some of them have over 1 million views, you'll be getting 500 followers a day… so it definitely is like a snowball effect," she said.

Laura said she just has fun with it and still hasn’t figured out why some posts are more popular than others, but she’s learned that videos are definitely a better way to attract new followers than pictures.

“I think that the video content is incredibly important at this point - so that means reels - which are similar to what TikTok has come out with,” Laura said. “Posting that can go viral more easily.”

Impressed by Bruce’s popularity, I asked Laura what I can do to get 10,000 followers on my Instagram site – @StevePriceTV.

Unfortunately, I’m out of luck. “You’ve just got to be cute… and you gotta be fluffy!”