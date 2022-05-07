Lost or found a pet after July 4th? Here is what you should do

If you found a stray dog, officials have some tips before you bring it to the shelter.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) has had more than 40 stray animals brought in which include dogs, cats and a rabbit after the July 4th fireworks and they expect that number to increase.

Last year on July 4th, SDHS had 270 dogs brought in to the shelter.

If you found a stray dog, officials have some tips before you bring it to the shelter.

"If your dogs ran away from fireworks, use social media, Nextdoor, or put signs up in the community. Most likely your dog or cat is nearby. Make sure to get your pet microchipped or put a phone number on the collar so you can be quickly reunited with your lost pet," said Nina Thompson, Public Relations Director for San Diego Humane Society.

Last week, CBS 8 reported about a canine virus, the pnumovirus that spread through the shelter which causes cold like symptoms and could cause pneumonia with dogs. They are quarantining the sick dogs for 14 days. The humane society is open now and has a separate area for all the stray pets brought in to the shelter.

They have 500 pets up for adoption. They are urging anyone to adopt or foster if they can, adding that this would be a huge help.

To see available pets to adopt from the San Diego Humane Society, click here.