Man caught on camera petting sea lion pup in La Jolla

"I took a video today of a douche bag at La Jolla Cove petting a newborn sea lion after a bunch of people told him not to," a concerned citizen told CBS 8.

SAN DIEGO — Concern continues to grow over the safety of sea lions and their pups after another video surfaced of a man petting a newborn sea lion in La Jolla.

Video shared with CBS 8 showed a man who was said to be snorkeling on June 1 around 2:55 p.m. get out of the water and immediately begin to pet a sea lion pup.

"You've got to give it some space. They are a protected animal here," a San Diego lifeguard shouted over a loudspeaker.

California sea lions are protected throughout their range under the Marine Mammal Protection Act, according to NOAA Fisheries. The group is working to protect them in many ways, aiming for populations to stay stable and not fall to depleted or threatened levels.

May through June is pupping season for sea lions.

"In the first few weeks of their lives, they need to bond with their moms, and the sent of a human on a pup could prevent that from happening, said Carol Toye with the Sierra Club Seal Society.

The pup that was touched was relocated to another closed-off location in La Jolla, where another sea lion mother has reportedly taken the abandoned pup under its flippers.