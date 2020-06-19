Mayor Faulconer and San Diego Zoo honor Health Care Heroes during ribbon cutting ceremony

San Diego Zoo Global officials said both the Zoo and the Safari Park will show that visiting outdoor public places can resume safely.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Mayor Faulconer and San Diego Zoo Global President and CEO Paul Baribault symbolically reopened the San Diego Zoo and the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday dedicated to Health Care Heroes at both parks.

With new measures in place for reopening, San Diego Zoo Global officials said both the Zoo and the Safari Park will show that visiting outdoor public places can resume safely, as long as everyone adheres to the health and safety protocols set forth by local and state health authorities.

Zoo officials and the mayor took a walk inside the Zoo to view examples of the health and safety protocols guests will encounter when visiting the Zoo and Safari Park.