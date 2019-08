ALPINE, Calif. —

On Friday, a bear named Meatball celebrated his 7th birthday at Lions, Tigers and Bears animal sanctuary in East County. The popular bear got his name after he was caught eating Costco meatballs while wandering through downtown Los Angeles neighborhoods.

News 8 photojournalist Colleen Murphy captured all the fun at Meatball’s celebration.

