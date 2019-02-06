SAN DIEGO — Miniature horses ruled the roost Saturday at Fiesta Island.

People brought their mini horses to Fiesta Island for the second year in a row and had the opportunity to meet other horse owners and enjoy the day together with their four-legged companions.



There were obstacle courses set up and the horses had fun splashing around in the water.

One of the horses out Saturday was a registered service horse named Tiara the Miniature horse. This helpful horse is also popular on social media with more than 900 followers on Instagram.