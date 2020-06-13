Child encounters possibly a bobcat or mountain lion at Blue Sky Ecological Reserve in Poway

Park rangers will remain at the Blue Sky Ecological Reserve on the look out. The trail at the reserve was evacuated following the incident.

POWAY, Calif. — A 5-year-old on Friday came into contact with a mountain lion or a bobcat while hiking the Blue Sky Ecological Reserve in Poway, but was not seriously injured, according to a California Department of Fish and Wildlife spokesperson.

According to the agency, the child was in between a family of five who had separated into two groups when the animal came into contact with the child. When the family began to yell at the animal, the animal ran away into the bushes.

The grandmother took the child to the hospital. The child received scratches on the back and on the thighs, according to Fish and Wildlife. The child's skin was not broken enough to bleed, according to the agency.

DNA left on the child by the animal will be collected in order to determine if it was a mountain lion or a bobcat.

Blue Sky Ecological Reserve will be temporarily closed due to the wildlife incident, and park rangers will remain on the look out. The main trail at the reserve was evacuated following the incident.