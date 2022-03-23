Mountain lion tranquilized after running inside California businesses

Authorities were able to tranquilize the big cat shortly after the encounter. No injuries were reported.

IRVINE, Calif. — A two-year-old male mountain lion was captured Wednesday after the animal ran into a couple of businesses in Irvine, California, according to animal control personnel.

Take a look at this wild video out of Orange County where several people were surprised by the mountain lion as it darted by them quickly toward an office complex located in a shopping center and hid for cover in the parking lot.

Authorities were able to tranquilize the big cat shortly after the encounter and now has custody of the mountain lion.

No injuries were reported, officials said.

Though mountain lion attacks on humans are very rare, California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) advises taking these extra steps to ensure safety when taking advantage of the state’s many enjoyable hikes and other outdoor experiences:

Do not hike, bike or jog alone. Stay alert on trails.

Avoid hiking when mountain lions are most active – dawn, dusk and at night.

Keep children and small animals as close to large adults as possible.

Never approach a mountain lion. Do not run and stay calm. Be vocal.