SAN DIEGO — San Diego Humane Society opened a new, state-of-the-art Behavior Center at its San Diego Campus Wednesday.

Animals in the Behavior Center face challenges such as anxiety, fear, resource guarding and overstimulation. The Behavior Center is one of only a handful throughout the country to provide a uniquely-designed space that removes the noise, unpredictability and other barriers to rehabilitation found in a traditional shelter, and replaces them with an environment that supports the intensive work these animals require to become adoptable and ready to share their lives with new families.

This center, and SDHS’s larger behavior program across all three campuses, plays a vital role in ensuring zero euthanasia of healthy and treatable animals in San Diego County. As the only comprehensive animal behavioral rehabilitation program in San Diego, the Behavior Center is the only hope for hundreds of our community’s most at-risk animals each year.