Oceanside locals protect baby ducks who reside at City Hall

Ten little ducklings means there are ten new ambassadors for Oceanside City Hall.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — The City of Oceanside has a new attraction drawing crowds at City Hall. Baby ducklings emerged from their nest Wednesday morning, and took a little dip into the fountain.

“I’m not sure how they got down there,” said Building Maintenance Supervisor Tony Visco. “But they must’ve taken a one-foot drop.”

After coming down from the nest, they’ve been swimming laps around the fountain, and everyone loves it.

“They’re so cute and so chunky and small,” said onlooker Maria Hernandez.

“Oh I think they’re adorable. They’re colorful and small,” said Juanita Gardner.

Ten little ducklings means there are ten new ambassadors for Oceanside City Hall.

“The city of Oceanside is getting ten new natives and I call them my stepchildren right now,” said Visco.

Building Maintenance Supervisor Tony Visco noticed that after the ducklings left the nest, they had no way to get back up, so he thought of a solution.

“When they took that drop, the little ducklings and the mother could not get back to the nest, so we tried to help her out by building this little ramp,” said Visco. “We hope sooner or later she’ll figure it out, and she’ll be able to get back to her nest.”

And that she did. On Thursday afternoon, mama and her ducklings waddled up the ramp to the safety of their nest. When asked why the city employees love the ducklings so much, Building Maintenance employee Erik Hart put it best.

“It’s a fun thing,” said Hart. “The kids love it. It’s a beautiful day. Everybody’s out. Why not see some new life being born here?”