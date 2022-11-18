Project Wildlife helping raccoons get on their feet and back into the wild

From bottle feeding to release, Project Wildlife is there every step of the way.

RAMONA, Calif. — At the Ramona Wildlife Center, it's their job to get baby raccoons ready to go back into the wild along with all the other animals. However, it's through the help of volunteers that makes the job easier.

Andy Blue is the Campus Director and says volunteers step in with bottle feeding at home. "Often they're orphaned because their mother was struck by a car or something like that. We really don't have the resources here so it's great we have volunteers to help us out with that, they do a wonderful job."

Once weened, the raccoons are sent back into the wild where Tami Cross and Craig Schrelber volunteer. "We wanted to our part to help Mother Nature."

For the pair it's not just once in a while. "They come every Sunday, they come a long way to help us out."

"There is so much reward knowing that we are helping," they said.

The end game is getting these animals back in the wild so Project Wildlife has to find the right spot for release. "We'll scout these areas out, make sure there's a water source. Trees are almost as important; they've got to get up in the trees to spend the night," said Blue.

Once the release location is found that's when all the hard work pays off. They said, "For us, it's knowing we've helped nature return to the wild."

So, if you're looking to have that feeling Project Wildlife is always looking for volunteers.

As cute as these guys are, you never want to interact with wildlife in the wild. Instead call the San Diego Humane Society and let a professional come out and help them help you.