SAN DIEGO — News 8 has a happy update to share about a story we brought to viewers months ago. A pit bull that was found emaciated now has a permanent place to call home.

Remington was adopted within minutes of being made available. The San Diego Humane Society says his new mom is a former prosecutor of animal cruelty cases and with Remington being a victim of animal cruelty himself, the shelter says it is truly a match made in heaven.

Congratulations to Remington and his new mom!