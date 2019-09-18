It started on the banks of the Halifax River in 2018. There she was, an abandoned pit bull puppy, wet and cold. Two animal control officers scooped her up and in the process of warming her up, shot video that melted hearts around the world.

The update is just as heartwarming. "River" as she was named, was nursed back to health at the Halifax Humane Society. Then she got adopted by a Daytona Beach police officer. She's now full-grown, beautiful and sweet, and is a service dog. Her last assignment was helping victims of Hurricane Dorian in August. She's giving back.