SAN DIEGO — Social media has been buzzing about the San Diego Padres’ decision to exterminate a swarm of bees that delayed Sunday’s baseball game. The club claims the insects posed a threat to fans and that for the sake of their safety an exterminator was the best solution. However, not everyone agrees.

News 8's Shawn Styles spoke to an expert about how the bee removal could have gone differently and why it’s so important to protect the pollinators.