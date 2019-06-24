SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Humane Society and the DA’s Office held a news conference Monday to highlight recent animal cruelty cases and explain the link between animal abuse and domestic violence.

Kaia and Remington, two dogs who were both recently rescued after starting their lives in horrid conditions, were with their moms at the news conference, Monday to thank the officers who helped save them.

The officers are part of a team of 51, who are dedicated to stopping animal cruelty cases. since May of last year, they have prosecuted 53 cases of animal abuse in San Diego County. Of those, 17 were also linked to domestic violence, child or elder abuse.

Remington’s new mom, Kiran Vashishta, say's he has come a long way.

“He will play fetch for hours upon hours -- he has affinity for the grass and will go upside down. He is smart,” Kiran said.

Remington was adopted within minutes of being made available. The San Diego Humane Society says his new mom is a former prosecutor of animal cruelty cases and with Remington being a victim of animal cruelty himself, the shelter says it is truly a match made in heaven.