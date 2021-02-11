San Diego Humane Society caring for coyote rescued from car bumper in San Marcos

The animal was rushed to the shelter's Wildlife Center in Ramona. The Humane Society said x-rays did not reveal any fractures.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A coyote is being cared for by the San Diego Humane Society after it was hit by a car and trapped in the front grill on Monday in San Marcos.

The animal was rushed to the shelter's Wildlife Center in Ramona. The Humane Society said x-rays did not reveal any fractures.

Multiple veterinarians were on scene to help rescue the coyote. One of them reported that the person who hit the coyote did not realize that the coyote was in his bumper and was in a grocery store shopping when another shopper noted a "dog" was in the bumper of his car.

The San Diego Humane Society posted this video on their Twitter page.

#SanMarcosCoyoteRescue Our Humane Officers & vet team rescued a coyote who had been hit by a car and was trapped inside the grill. The coyote was rushed to our Ramona Wildlife Center. X-rays do not reveal any fractures, and the coyote is being treated with fluids & pain meds. pic.twitter.com/Ke5bsqTYFI — San Diego Humane Society (@sdhumane) November 1, 2021

Humane officers said the female coyote could stand and walk immediately on her own and her prognosis is good. The coyote is being treated with pain meds and fluids until it's ready to be released back into the wild.

They are hopeful for a very speedy recovery!