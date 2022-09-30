San Diego Humane Society sends team to help animals affected by Hurricane Ian

A four person team left San Diego for a 10-day deployment to Florida where they will help with search and rescue of animals on land.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The San Diego Humane Society’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) is stepping up to help the animals being affected by Hurricane Ian at the request of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

A four person team left San Diego early Friday morning for a 10-day deployment to Florida where they will conduct water operations, as well as, help with search and rescue of animals on land.

Two members will fly to Charlotte, North Carolina to pick up RVs and drive to a staging location in Lee County, Florida. The other two will fly directly to Florida where other field responders are waiting to access areas affected by Hurricane Ian.

The team will work with ASPCA’s Disaster Response team to help animals impacted by Hurricane Ian.

