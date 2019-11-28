The San Diego Humane Society announced Wednesday that it will offer refunds to San Diego residents who overpaid for certain services between July 2018 and last week.

Humane Society officials recently determined that some residents paid fees that were higher than the amounts the city of San Diego adopted on July 1, 2018, for local animal services.

RELATED: Bubba is a playful guy looking for a family to give him all the cheese treats

RELATED: San Diego Humane Society says 140 rats given up by owner now ready for adoption

The organization plans to contact and offer refunds to residents affected by the overcharging that occurred between July 1 last year and Nov. 19 of this year.

The organization also offered discounted services to residents via promotions intended to increase animal adoptions and make it easier to adopt a pet. Residents who paid for animal services at discounted prices will not be contacted, according to the Humane Society.