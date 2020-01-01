SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Since it's closed on New Year's Day, the San Diego Humane Society is urging people finding stray pets over the holiday to isolate the animal from their pets, keep them safe overnight and bring them to an animal shelter when it reopens Thursday.

Options for those finding stray animals:

-- Trying to find the owner on local Nextdoor apps or other social media platforms

-- Those who can't keep the animal overnight should call local police to contact on-call humane officers for assistance

-- To report an animal emergency call a local law enforcement agency; and

-- Injured or orphaned wild animals should be brought to Project Wildlife after-hours drop-off for care.

San Diego Humane Society animal shelters are at 5480 Gaines St. in San

Diego; 3500 Burnet Drive in Escondido; and 2905 San Luis Rey Road in

Oceanside. They can be reached at 619-299-7012, 619-299-7012 and 619-299-7012.

PAWS San Diego is at 5480 Gaines St. in San Diego and can be contacted

at 619-299-7012, ext. 2100. Project Wildlife is at 5433 Gaines St. and can

be reached at 619-299-7012.