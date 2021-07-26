San Diego Humane Society waives adoption fees for all adult animals July 27-31, 2021

San Diego Humane Society is open for walk-in adoptions Tuesday – Sunday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif — San Diego Humane Society is waiving adoption fees for all adult animals July 27-31, 2021. The organization said the promotion will create space in the shelter for other animals urgently in need.

The promotion was made possible through support from Keith Guilbault, CEO of Qdoba Mexican Eats.

San Diego Humane Society currently has 1,539 animals in care. Of those, 466 are available for adoption.

“With so many animals coming through our doors every day, we are really hoping the community will help us and open their hearts to an animal in need of a home,” said San Diego Humane Society Chief Operating Officer Jessica Des Lauriers.

San Diego Humane Society is open for walk-in adoptions Tuesday – Sunday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. at its campuses in Escondido, El Cajon, Oceanside and San Diego.

To view animals available for adoption at San Diego Humane Society, click here.