San Diego Humane Society waives animal adoption fees through Sunday

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The San Diego Humane Society is waiving all adoption fees through Sunday for the final week of its "Summer is Cooler with a Pet" promotion.

This includes fees for all adoptable bird species, livestock, dogs, cats, puppies, kittens and small pets.

The SDHS had more than 1,600 animals in its care as of Tuesday, with more than 600 available for adoption, including many large dogs, kittens and birds.

"Our hope is to find all of these deserving pets a home," San Diego Humane Society Chief Operating Officer Jessica Des Lauriers said. "If you are thinking about adding some chickens to your backyard or if you'd like a best friend on your couch to keep you company, we hope this promotion will encourage you to take the first step and come and visit one of our campuses."

The SDHS is open for walk-in adoptions Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at its campuses in Escondido, El Cajon, Oceanside and San Diego. To view animals currently available for adoption, visit sdhumane.org/adopt.

The SDHS offers an adoption guarantee, training advice, pet supplies and educational information to support pet families for the life of the animal, as well as neutering/spaying services.