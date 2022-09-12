San Diego Humane Society waives fees for adult dogs for the rest of the year!

$10,000 gift covers adoption fees for adult dogs 7 months and older from Dec. 13-31.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego Humane Society is waiving their adoption fees for adult dogs seven months and older for the rest of 2022, thanks to a generous $10,000 donation from Randy Spicer, who's a local animal lover!

This donation to support adoptions could not have come at a better time,” said Dr. Gary Weitzman, president and CEO of San Diego Humane Society. “By waiving fees, we are hoping to get these dogs into new homes for the holidays.”

Out of nearly 700 animals available for adoption at San Diego Humane Society, 260 are adult dogs, officials said.

When you adopt from San Diego Humane Society:

You help create space in the shelter for other animals in need.

You get an animal who has been assessed and cared for.

Your pet has been spayed/neutered and vaccinated.

San Diego Humane Society offers an adoption guarantee, training advice and educational information for the life of the animal.

Members of the community who are unable to adopt a pet can still make a difference and help San Diego Humane Society create space in their shelters by:

Fostering a pet. By becoming a foster volunteer, you give an animal a temporary break from the shelter and create space for other animals with nowhere else to turn. Sign up at sdhumane.org/foster.

Using rehoming resources. If a person needs to give up their pet, San Diego Humane Society offers rehoming tools that allow them to find their animal’s new family themselves — skipping a trip to the shelter. Visit sdhumane.org/rehome.

Reuniting stray animals directly with their owners. By searching for the lost pet’s family in their own neighborhood and on social media. Visit sdhumane.org/found for tools and resources to help a lost pet find its owner.

Planning ahead. Due to limited space, an appointment may be necessary to relinquish your pet. If you know you will need to give up your pet due to a move or other planned situation, make arrangements with San Diego Humane Society as early as possible to ensure space remains available for animals in urgent need.

San Diego Humane Society is open for walk-in adoptions Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at its campuses in Escondido, El Cajon, Oceanside and San Diego. To view animals currently available for adoption, click here.

WATCH RELATED: All-star volunteer dog walker is a animal shelter's best friend (December 2022)

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET CBS 8:

ADD THE CBS8+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE Roku | Amazon Fire

DOWNLOAD THE CBS 8 MOBILE APP | iPhone | Android