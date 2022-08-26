San Diego opens 2 dog parks in time for National Dog Day

San Diego is working with other municipalities in the county to identify and promote off-leash dog areas available.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Just in time for National Dog Day Friday, the city of San Diego opened two off-leash dog parks in Memorial and North Park community parks.

The Memorial Park dog area is located on the northeast side of the park near the corner of 30th Street and Ocean View Boulevard and features more than a quarter-acre of fenced space with separate pens for larger and smaller dogs, doggie bag dispensers, logs for the dogs to run around, jump over and rest, a city statement says. The park is open daily from dawn to dusk.

Additionally, as part of the Memorial dog park opening, the San Diego Humane Society will be onsite with its Mobile Veterinary Clinic every month to offer pet health services and provide related resources by appointment. For more information and to make an appointment, click here.

The North Park off-leash area, located near the corner of Howard Avenue and Idaho Street, also includes separate fencing for large and small dogs, trees for shade, doggie bag dispensers and space for dogs to run and exercise. The park is open daily from 6 a.m. to midnight.

San Diego is working with other municipalities in the county to identify and promote off-leash dog areas available.

For a map of all the county's dog parks and off-leash areas, click here.