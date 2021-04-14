Twitter ride-a-long showcases animal rescues and more for Humane Officer Appreciation week

The San Diego Humane Society officers took over the organization's Twitter so you could ride-a-long with humane officers for Humane Officer Appreciation Week

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — You may have noticed some cute furry faces in your Twitter feed.

The San Diego Humane Society’s Humane law enforcement took over the group’s Twitter in honor of Humane Officer Appreciation Week showcasing their work and saving animals.

This time of year, rattlesnake calls are on the rise for San Diego Humane Officers but as News 8 experienced during a Twitter ride-a-long, they had quite a few wild-life calls.

Calls included everything from a Grey Horned owl who fell out of its nest in a eucalyptus tree in Tierresanta to an injured coyote in San Marcos. Officers Anderson and Corporal Ganus responded to an injured rooster in Logan Heights.

Officers Elliot-Hughes and Ollinger have located the Great Horned owl in Tierrasanta. #HumaneOfficerAppreciationWeek pic.twitter.com/AhZ5VW0k4R — San Diego Humane Society (@sdhumane) April 14, 2021

An abandoned baby opossum called a joey was found at Buena Vista Elementary School in Carlsbad.

“We really appreciate what our officers do every day, our dispatchers, our licensing staff, our administrative folks,” said Chief Bill Ganley, San Diego Humane Society Humane Law Enforcement.

Humane Officers Collins and Ramirez are picking up a baby opossum from Buena Vista Elementary School. The animal appears uninjured, but will be taken to San Diego Humane Society's Project Wildlife for evaluation. #HumaneOfficerAppreciationWeek pic.twitter.com/DMsxFKEeaD — San Diego Humane Society (@sdhumane) April 14, 2021

The chief said there are 57 sworn San Diego Humane law enforcement officers who respond to about 20-30 calls per shift.



“Not just dogs and cats, we deal with pigs, we deal with roosters, we deal with iguanas, we deal with rattlesnakes,” said Ganley.

Officers Ollinger and Elliot-Hughes responded to four Terrier/Chihuahua puppies that were surrendered by the owner.



“We are so nonjudgmental because you never know why someone needs to surrender an animal to us,” said Ganley.

Humane Officer Ollinger has picked up 4 Terrier/ Chihuahua puppies surrendered to San Diego Humane Society. These cuties will now be taken to our Admissions Team at the San Diego Campus. #HumaneOfficerAppreciationWeek pic.twitter.com/vbSvU8f6rV — San Diego Humane Society (@sdhumane) April 14, 2021

Officers are also tactically trained.



“We do enforcement too and that is part of the job and not everyone is happy with us,” said Ganley.

At the San Diego Campus, Humane Officers continue their Defense Tactics Training. Not only can our Humane Officers issue citations, make arrests, file criminal charges and serve warrants, they also respond and rescue animals in disaster situations. #HumaneOfficerAppreciationWeek pic.twitter.com/DUokzKkr8h — San Diego Humane Society (@sdhumane) April 14, 2021



Humane officers are about helping people and helping animals because the community calls and the community cares.

"Thanks so much for spending the last nine hours with us, we hope you enjoyed our day, have a good day,” said Officer Elliot-Hughes.

The San Diego Humane Society will soon have a 24-hour dispatching service and eventually officers around the clock.

The Humane Society reminds the community to microchip and spay or neuter pets and license your dogs.

The owl and rooster are being treated at the San Diego Humane Society's Pilar & Chuck Bahde Wildlife Center.

The coyote is at the San Diego Humane Society's Ramona Wildlife Center and the abandoned opossum is being treated at the San Diego Humane Society's Project Wildlife for evaluation.

Humane Officers Elliott-Hughes and Ollinger are almost done for the day. They are pulling in to the Pilar & Chuck Bahde Wildlife Center with the Sea Gull they rescued in Pacific Beach. Thank you for following along with them today! #HumaneOfficerAppreciationWeek pic.twitter.com/c6D0duXEla — San Diego Humane Society (@sdhumane) April 15, 2021