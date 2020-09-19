San Diego Zoo giving free admission to children all October long

As part of the program, one paying adult can bring up to five children for free all month long!

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Zoo recently announced that all children 11 years and younger will receive free admission to the park when accompanied by an adult with a ticket.

As part of the program, one paying adult can bring up to five children for free all month long!

The San Diego Zoo is following guidance by local health officials as well as from the CDC. The guidance includes all guests wearing masks as well as maintain adequate social distancing. The zoo is also limiting the amount of people in the park at any given time. Once the on-grounds attendance limit is reached, as guests exit the parks, waiting guests will be admitted.

Guests are urged to visit the zoo’s website for the best times to visit and to see estimated wait times.

The zoo is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.