SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Zoo celebrated Earth Day a little differently this year with a live stream on the Safari Park's Facebook page from the Nikita Kahn Rhino Rescue Center. The parks had originally planned big celebrations for the 50th anniversary of Earth Day but had to change course when the coronavirus pandemic forced them to close.

San Diego Zoo global's ambassador Rick Schwartz explained the impact climate change has on endangered species like the rhino.

"The science is there and we know that human activity and behavior has influenced climate change and if we adjust and reset our behavior, climate change will not be as impactful," said Schwartz.

Schwartz added climate change like severe droughts, extreme flooding in other parts of the world, and the unprecedented fires in Australia make it harder for wildlife to adapt to diminishing resources.

Happy Earth Day! 🌍 We’re live at the Nikita Kahn Rhino Rescue Center with Edward, Future, and their mothers Victoria and Amani. Posted by San Diego Zoo Safari Park on Wednesday, April 22, 2020

He said no matter how small your effort, like being a conscious consumer or producing less waste, your actions make a difference.

Schwartz appeared on an Earth Day network broadcast Wednesday morning with ways you can help.

"We've heard a lot about recycling and reusing and reducing waste. It is very important. Every little bit adds up to a huge impact," said Schwartz.

He also talked about which animals at the zoo may be missing the public with the parks closed to visitors.

"Our apes have always enjoyed the people interacting with them. I'm sure our orangutans and gorillas are looking forward to the day our guests can come back and have that interaction," said Schwartz.

He said the rest of the animals don't seem to mind.

If you are missing the animals, the San Diego Zoo has several live cams, including a new one inside the butterfly jungle.

