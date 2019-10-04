SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Zoo announced Wednesday that it will be the subject of an Animal Planet series debuting later this year.



The series is intended to give Animal Planet viewers a behind-the- scenes look at the zoo's daily goings-on, as well as San Diego Zoo Global's efforts to curb species extinction and protect vulnerable animal populations in the wild. Tentatively titled "The Zoo: San Diego," the show will focus on San Diego Zoo Global's two parks, the San Diego Zoo and the Zoo Safari Park, and the zoo's Institute for Conservation Research.



"The vision of San Diego Zoo Global is to lead the fight against extinction," said Rick Schwartz, a San Diego Zoo ambassador. "We know that this compelling program will not only delight and engage viewers, but will also provide a global platform for us to share incredible stories of the conservation efforts that our organization has undertaken to ensure the survival of endangered species."

According to the zoo, the series will feature more than a half-dozen animal species that live in the two parks, including pandas, giraffes, elephants and Galapagos tortoises. Viewers will also be able to watch the zoo's conservationists help re-establish the nearly extinct California condor population in the wild. Conservationists with San Diego Zoo Global are currently working with nearly 400 partners across 45 countries to rescue more than 100 species from the brink of extinction.



"The San Diego Zoo is a cherished landmark, recognized for its contribution to conservation, and a place where generations of families have learned about and celebrated wildlife," said Erin Wanner, Animal Planet's senior vice president of production. "We are thrilled to partner with this iconic institution to help shine a light on their work with some of the planet's most amazing creatures."

