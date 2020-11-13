San Diego Humane Society removes 21 small dogs from hoarding situation in South Bay

The resident at the home passed away, leaving no one to care for the animals.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The San Diego Humane Society rescued 21 small dogs from a hoarding situation in a South Bay residence. The dogs are currently sheltered at their San Diego Campus, where their team will continue to take care of the dogs.

The organization received a call from the San Diego Police Department Wednesday afternoon about a hoarding situation in the South Bay, that's when their Humane Law Enforcement team sprang into action. The resident at the home passed away, leaving no one to care for the animals.

They were able to remove all the dogs from the property Thursday night.

The Humane Society said on their Twitter page that they were assessing whether the dogs will need "medical care, behavioral intervention or simply new homes where they will be loved. But we do know that we will be there for them. And that’s why we need you."

If you would like to make a donation, click here.