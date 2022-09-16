Law enforcement searching for owners of dog found with chain embedded in his neck

Back in July, a 4-year-old French Mastiff was on the brink of death but is now better, according to the San Diego Humane Society.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Law enforcement is seeking the public's help Friday in identifying the owners of a young dog found with a chain embedded in his neck in the Webster neighborhood.

SDHS said Charpi suffered from flies constantly sitting and biting his ear, but after multiple surgeries he has healed beautifully and is ready to be adopted soon and go home with a loving family.

The dog was brought into the SDHS's Pilar and Chuck Bahde Center for Shelter Medicine by a good Samaritan on July 2, the agency reported.

"We're hoping someone may recognize this dog and may have seen something that can assist our investigating officers," said Chief of Humane Law Enforcement Bill Ganley. "We want to encourage the owner or owners to contact us to discuss this case."

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case. The anonymous tip line can be reached at 888-580-8477.

Report suspicions of animal cruelty or neglect to San Diego Humane Society at 619-299-7012.