What to expect when SeaWorld San Diego reopens on Saturday

Guests will be required to go through a temperature check before entering the Mission Bay-area park.

SAN DIEGO — SeaWorld San Diego will reopen at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6 after a two-month closure.

Animal exhibits, such as ones featuring dolphins and sea lions, will be open to guests. Rollercoasters and rides will not be open due to the lack of theme park guidelines from the state of California.

“It’s a fun way to educate the public,” said Marilyn Hannes, the park president.

Guests over the age of two will be required to wear face coverings except when they’re eating or drinking. Social distancing protocols will also be in place. Additionally, hand sanitizer will be available throughout the park.

Reservations are required, including for annual passholders.

SeaWorld is debuting a new show called "Rescue Tails." It will introduce guests to animals like Spike and Cookie:

"We want to share those stories," said Hannes. "People love those stories and we want to also share animals with people."

Additionally, there is a drive-thru, Sesame Street light parade in February.