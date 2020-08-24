SeaWorld San Diego launches 'Zoo days' Friday

Guest will be able to explore 40 acres of the park’s expansive property to enjoy outdoor animal exhibits and fan-favorite marine life animal presentations with physical distancing measures in place.



Each ticket for this limited time experience includes park entry, access to all outdoor animal exhibits and presentations as well as a tasting lanyard to experience the zoo's chef created BBQ and paired craft beer offerings and select wines.



Zoo Days: Bayside BBQ & Brews will run Fridays through Sundays, Aug. 28 - Sept. 27, plus Labor Day, from 11:00 a.m.- 7:00 p.m.



Zoo officials said capacity will be significantly limited to create even more open space for a visit that provides ample opportunity to be physically distant. Date-specific tickets for this experience must be purchased online in advance to help manage capacity. The number of tickets available each day is limited and can be purchased starting Monday, August 24.



Guest will also be able to attend SeaWorld’s world-famous Dolphin, Sea Lion and Orca Encounter live educational presentations with physically distant seating.



“We want to thank our guests for their continued patience and support, and are beyond excited to announce the launch of this unique zoo experience, in a limited capacity format, as we safely welcome everyone back to the park for Zoo Days: Bayside BBQ & Brews,” said Marilyn Hannes, president of SeaWorld San Diego. “We have enhanced our already strict health and safety measures to implement best practices in health and safety protocols that will promote an outdoor experience for families and friends that is fun, memorable and safe.”



SeaWorld San Diego has launched a new safety website with detailed information about the measures that guests can expect when they arrive at the park, including key operational changes. Specific information can be found here.