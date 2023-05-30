Shark feeds on dolphin off coast of La Jolla

A shark was caught on camera attacking a dolphin off the coast of La Jolla in California, about 30-40 yards offshore.

SAN DIEGO — A camera installed by California State Parks caught the moment when a shark was snacking on a dolphin off the coast of La Jolla.

Shark advisory signs were posted on the shores of Torrey Pines State Beach in La Jolla, California, after a dolphin was seen being attacked by at least one shark, according to California State Park officials.

Park officials told CBS News the attack happened on May 28 about 30-40 yards offshore.

Video shared by California State Parks showed a shark and dolphin in a scrimmage on the surface of the Pacific Ocean. The dolphin appeared to have sustained several bloody bites in the forty-two-second clip.

No surfers or swimmers were in the area when the attack happened.

"State Parks would like to remind visitors that sharks are an important part of the coastal ecosystem and that interactions between humans and sharks are rare along the coast of Southern California," California State Parks said in a statement.

The dead dolphin washed ashore a short time after the attack.

No specific details were provided about what kind of shark attacked the dolphin.

Additional details regarding sharks along the coast of Sothern California are available here.