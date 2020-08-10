90 dogs being evacuated to San Diego from Louisiana before Hurricane Delta hits

Once medically cleared and behaviorally assessed, the dogs will be made available for adoption.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Approximately 90 dogs are scheduled to arrive Thursday afternoon on a Wings of Rescue flight into Gillespie Field in El Cajon from Louisiana before Hurricane Delta makes landfall on the northern Gulf Coast.

Once landed, 60 dogs will be transported to the San Diego Humane Society and the rest to Rancho Coastal Humane Society, the Chula Vista Animal Care Facility, the Department of Animal Services and Labradors and Friends.

Once medically cleared and behaviorally assessed, the dogs will be made available for adoption.

The transport from Louisiana is to create space in shelters for pets anticipated to be displaced by Hurricane Delta. The pets were already available for adoption in Louisiana and will not have owners looking for them.

“We are grateful we can help these animals and alleviate some of the stress on the shelters in Louisiana,” said San Diego Humane Society President and CEO Dr. Gary Weitzman. “They are just recovering from Hurricane Laura and now there is an even bigger threat. When we all work together, we can help more animals and that’s what we are here for.”

On Sept. 14, San Diego Humane Society, Rancho Coastal Humane Society and Labrador and Friends welcomed 130 dogs and cats from Louisiana.