SAN DIEGO — From the sky to the sea, Jake Garegnani and his VW bus Penny Lane crank it up for a different type of adrenaline rush in this episode of Groovin' with Garegnani.

Thirteen miles off the coast of San Diego with SD Expeditions, Jake and a group of brave souls chummed the waters of the Pacific Ocean in the hopes of snorkeling with sharks.

If you're feeling a little less adventurous, or just don't feel like jumping in the water with sharks, SD Expeditions offers everything from snorkeling in La Jolla Cove to scuba classes. For this episode however, in typical Groovin' fashion, Jake went for the biggest thrill with SD Expeditions' cage-free shark dive.

The experience is something truly different and when a massive Mako shark made its way to Jake and the team's boat it was time to gear up!