Man hospitalized after tiger attack at Naples Zoo

Authorities say a deputy was forced to shoot the tiger. According to WINK News, the tiger has died.

NAPLES, Fla. — One person was rushed to the hospital Wednesday evening after a tiger attack at the Naples Zoo, law enforcement says.

According to the Collier County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened at around 6:26 p.m. after the zoo was closed for the day. Law enforcement says a worker with a third-party cleaning company entered an unauthorized area near the tiger enclosure.

The cleaning company is responsible for cleaning the bathrooms and gift shops, not the animal enclosures, the sheriff's office says. However, an investigation revealed the man was either feeding or petting an 8-year-old Malayan tiger through the fence of the enclosure, a statement from the zoo to WINK News said.

That's when law enforcement says the tiger lunged at the man, grabbed his arm and pulled him against the fence.

A deputy says when they arrived, they kicked the enclosure to get the tiger to release the man's arm from its mouth but when that didn't work, the sheriff's office says the deputy was forced to shoot the animal.

The man was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, the sheriff's office said.