Turkey shows up to Jacksonville church on Thanksgiving, gets saved

This bird was calling in a Hail Mary.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — On a day where most turkeys end up on the dinner table, one very bold bird decided to seek out some divine intervention.

First Coast News viewer Ruby Rezac spotted a turkey on Thanksgiving morning roaming around The River Church in Jacksonville in East Arlington. 

"Thanksgiving's gonna be late, still trying to catch our turkey," Rezac can be heard saying in the video.

Rezac told First Coast News that once she spotted the bird she immediately reached out to BEAKS Wildlife Sanctuary, an organization that cares for and rehabilitates injured wildlife.

BEAKS plans to evaluate the bird and release it back into the wild.

Looks like this turkey's Hail Mary worked out well for him, this year at least.

Credit: Ruby Rezac

