SAN DIEGO — Another bald eagle appears to be on its way to Big Bear Lake.

The Friends of Big Bear Valley, a non-profit dedicated to protecting and preserving "our amazing natural surroundings through environmental education and advocacy about its value and community benefit," set up a Bald Eagle Nest Cam in San Bernardino National Forest.

On Wednesday the organization announced that the female bald eagle, named Jackie, laid her first egg of the season at 5:34 p.m. in a nest near Fawnskin, the U.S. Forest Service tweeted, and a second one is on the way!

The father's name is Shadow, and the eagles' activities have been viewed via an eagle cam set up by the nest. Jackie is expected to do the bulk of the incubating while Shadow brings her food and relieves her when she needs breaks.

You can follow along with the egg's progress via the solar powered live camera, which runs 24/7.

The nest is near the northwest side of the lake and the area is not open to the public, according to the Forest Service. Incubation periods usually last about 35 days and the egg is expected to hatch around Valentine's Day. If previous trends are any indication, a second egg may arrive this weekend.

Shadow and Jackie laid two eggs in March and the YouTube livestream attracted thousands of viewers waiting for them to hatch.

