SAN DIEGO — Two horses died at the Del Mar Fairgrounds race track Thursday morning after colliding during a training session, according to officials with the Del Mar Throughbred Club.



The accident happened around 6:30 a.m., Del Mar Throughbred Club spokesman Dan Smith said.



The two horses, 3-year-old Carson Valley and 2-year-old Charge a Bunch, collided after Charge a Bunch unseated jockey Geovanni Franco, then turned sharply and ran in the wrong direction before colliding with Carson Valley, who was training alongside two other horses, and completing a workout for jockey Assael Espinoza, according to a statement from the race track.

Espinoza was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. Franco and the other two horses were uninjured in the collision, Smith said.

Carson Valley was trained by Bob Baffert and Charge a Bunch was trained by Carla Gaines.



"This was a very unfortunate accident and it is a shock to everyone in the barn," Baffert said in a statement. "We work every day to take the best care of our horses, but sometimes freak accidents occur that are beyond anyone's ability to control. This is one of those times and we’re deeply saddened for the horses and everyone involved."

Below is the following statement from Del Mar Thoroughbred Club:

"We are saddened to confirm that two horses, Charge A Bunch and Carson Valley, suffered fatal injuries due to an accidental collision during training this morning. We are deeply sorry for the horses and their owners, trainers, riders and grooms."

Track veterinarians and emergency personnel were on the scene and were able to respond immediately, according to track officials.

The race track began its 80th racing season Wednesday.