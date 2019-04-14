BIG BEAR, Calif. — A pair of bald eagles in a nest that overlooks California's Big Bear Valley are anxiously awaiting the hatching of their two eggs laid back in March.

The eagles, named Jackie and Shadow, can be viewed 24 hours a day via a cam provided by Friends of Big Bear Valley.

Both Jackie and Shadow take turns with incubation. Typically, the incubation period lasts roughly 35 days. The first egg was laid on March 6 followed by the second egg on March 9. Jackie and Shadow’s eggs might take longer due to delayed incubation, which can occur when more than one egg is laid, according to the organization’s website. They are the only bald eagles who live year round in the Big Bear Valley.

Forest Service officials say if all goes well, the hatchling should appear any day now.

Here's a nice close-up capture of Egg #1 hatching.

Bald eagles migrate each winter to several spots in the San Bernardino and San Jacinto mountains, including Big Bear Lake.

Currently, a live stream is capturing the incubation process of the two parent eagles. The Friends of Big Bear Valley operates the webcam.

To view on YouTube, click here.