List: 8 fun things to do in San Diego this summer with your kids

SAN DIEGO — School is almost out, COVID-19 numbers are decreasing and summer is just around the corner. Here’s a list of eight fun things you can do this summer with your kids and family.

1: Summer Camps

The classic choice to get your kids back outside and maybe learn a thing or two. The Fleet Science Center in Balboa Park offers lots of popular STEM summer camps for kids. If you haven't moved on signing your kid up for camp, you better move fast. With the current decreased capacity, spots are filling up quick.

2: The New Children’s Museum

The reopened downtown museum is a perfect place to let your kid be creative. Right now, this requires a reservation.

3: Swimming Lessons

Another classic summer activity, teach your kids how to swim. Many local rec centers around San Diego offer lessons for kids of all ages.

4: Theme Parks

Legoland, Seaworld, the San Diego Zoo and the aquariums are all family favorites. Right now, these places have reduced capacity restrictions and will need reservations in order to buy tickets for certain days.

5: Sports

With youth sports teams kicking things back into high gear, it’s always a popular option to sign your kid up for something active. Check your local YMCA or rec center for opportunities to get your kid on a team.

6: San Diego Padres game

Our hometown Padres are currently in first place in the National League and have won 8 out of their last 10 games!

7: Balboa Park museums

With 17 institutions, the museums in the famous park provide a little something for everyone. The Model Railroad Museum and the Natural History museum are two kid favorites.

8: Get outside!

We live in San Diego and in the summertime, it's an absolutely perfect out. Take a hike, hit the beach or catch a wave. Anything to stretch your and your kid's legs after a long, long pandemic.