Celebrating Mother's Day amid the coronavirus pandemic

Even though regulations are keeping most places closed for the time being, there are still many ways to make mom mom feel special.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — How does one celebrate Mother's Day during the coronavirus pandemic

What is your mom's favorite restaurant? Check to see if it is offering orders for pickup.

Great Maple on Washington Street in Hillcrest is opening Sunday with a fixed menu brunch. It costs $26.95 per person for three courses. You can order in advance on exploretock.com/greatmaple, and choose a specific time to pick up.

"We'll put it on your hood or open your trunk. You don't have to get out of your car," said Johnny Rivera, the owner of Great Maple.

Rivera suggested having a picnic at a park or creating your own restaurant atmosphere at home.

He said doing so will make mom feel special, as well support an industry that's struggling.

“It doesn't matter where you go, just try to support some restaurant this weekend," said Rivera.

Another way to make mom feel special is by giving her flowers.

The state has lifted restrictions to allow florists to open Friday. At Genessee Florist, they are already busy making arrangements.

"We're looking at a better Mother's Day than last year," florist Douglas Garhartt.



Garhartt said make sure to order direct from the florist. They'll deliver or you can pick up a bouquet curbside, boxed, and ready to go.

“All moms love flowers," he said.

Virtual options include setting up a Zoom party, or sending a homemade tribute video from your phone.

If your mom is close, but you can't physically be near her, consider visiting through a window, or driving by, similar to what we've seen with recent birthday celebrations.

Another suggestion, simply talk to your mom.

"We can ask about their first memory," said Rutger Bruining.

Bruining runs Story Terrace, a service connecting ghostwriters with people who want to write a book about their life, or someone else's, like their mom's.

He said over a third of Americans learn more from pictures or overhearing stories rather than direct conversation.

The inspiration behind his company? His grandfather.